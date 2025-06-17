Expectant woman found dead in house after poisoning from burning jiko in Kahawa West

Detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a house in Kiwanja area, Nairobi.

The woman was identified as Dolphin Auma, 21.

Police and her neighbors said she was eight months pregnant.

The death happened after she inhaled carbon monoxide from a burning jiko that was found in the house.

Her body was found lying in a supine position on the sofa set with white foam around her mouth.

The burned jiko was found near the sofa set, police said if the June 16 incident.

The woman lived alone in the house and her body was discovered by her landlord, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

It is suspected she had lit the jiko to warm herself when she died. Nairobi is experiencing cold season. There is also a likelihood she was killed.

A burning jiko emits carbon monoxide, which is deadly. Carbon monoxide poisoning is more likely to occur when people are asleep.

The team wants to establish if the woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning or it was set there..

Carbon monoxide poisoning, always referred to as ‘the silent killer’ happens when the toxic odourless gases emitted from burning wood or charcoal mix with blood and affect oxygen circulation in the body.

When one breathes in carbon monoxide, it enters the blood, mixes with the red blood cells’ haemoglobin to form poisonous carboxyhemoglobin that prevents blood from transporting oxygen.

Officials warn against use of jiko in poorly ventilated places.

Meanwhile, a 32 year-old man died by suicide in his house in Diani, Kwale County.

The body of Solomon Kilunda was found in his house long after he had died by suicide. The body was discovered by his girlfriend who called the locals.

The man had hanged himself on the doorframe.

The motive of the incident was not immediately known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations.