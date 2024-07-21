F-15 Eagle in Action: Israel’s Air Strikes on Houthi Rebels Following Drone Attack on Tel Aviv

In a significant escalation of conflict, Israel has launched air strikes on the Houthi movement in Yemen, a day after a drone strike by the group hit Tel Aviv. The strikes, carried out by Israeli fighter jets including the McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle, targeted the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port of Hodeidah, resulting in significant damage and fires. The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, emphasized that the air strikes were aimed at sending a clear message to the Houthis and deterring further attacks.

The McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle played a central role in this operation. Known for its superior performance and versatility, the F-15 Eagle is an air superiority fighter that has been a cornerstone of Israel’s air force. Here are some key specifications of the F-15 Eagle:

Role : Air superiority fighter

: Air superiority fighter Crew : 1 (F-15C) or 2 (F-15E)

: 1 (F-15C) or 2 (F-15E) Length : 63 feet 9 inches (19.43 meters)

: 63 feet 9 inches (19.43 meters) Wingspan : 42 feet 10 inches (13.06 meters)

: 42 feet 10 inches (13.06 meters) Height : 18 feet 6 inches (5.64 meters)

: 18 feet 6 inches (5.64 meters) Wing Area : 608 square feet (56.5 square meters)

: 608 square feet (56.5 square meters) Empty Weight : Approximately 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilograms)

: Approximately 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilograms) Max Takeoff Weight : Approximately 81,000 pounds (36,700 kilograms)

: Approximately 81,000 pounds (36,700 kilograms) Maximum Speed : Mach 2.5+ (around 1,650 mph or 2,655 km/h)

: Mach 2.5+ (around 1,650 mph or 2,655 km/h) Range : Approximately 2,400 miles (3,860 kilometres) with drop tanks

: Approximately 2,400 miles (3,860 kilometres) with drop tanks Service Ceiling : 65,000 feet (19,800 meters)

: 65,000 feet (19,800 meters) Rate of Climb : 50,000 feet per minute (15,000 meters per minute)

: 50,000 feet per minute (15,000 meters per minute) Engines : 2 × Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-100 or F100-PW-220, producing approximately 25,000 pounds of thrust per engine with afterburner

: 2 × Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-100 or F100-PW-220, producing approximately 25,000 pounds of thrust per engine with afterburner Armament: Includes a 20mm M61A1 cannon, AIM-7 Sparrow, AIM-120 AMRAAM, and for the F-15E variant, AGM-65 Maverick and AGM-84 Harpoon missiles, as well as various bombs

“The fire that is currently burning in Hodeidah is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear,” Gallant stated. The Houthi-controlled port saw heavy damage to oil storage facilities and a power plant, with reports indicating civilian casualties. The strikes represent the first direct response by Israel to the numerous drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthis in recent months.

Houthi official Mohammed Abdulsalam condemned the strikes as a “brutal Israel aggression against Yemen,” accusing Israel of attempting to pressure the Houthis to cease their support for Palestinians in Gaza. Despite these pressures, Abdulsalam vowed that the Houthis would continue their support for Gaza.

The recent escalation began when a drone, reportedly Iranian-made and modified for long-distance travel, struck a block of flats in Tel Aviv, killing a 50-year-old man and injuring eight others. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would defend itself “by all means,” and Defense Minister Gallant asserted that the Houthis’ repeated attacks on Israelis justified the recent air strikes.

Israel’s air strikes on Hodeidah come amid ongoing US and UK operations targeting the Houthis to prevent attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. The Houthis had previously claimed responsibility for attacks on ships connected with Israel, although many of these vessels had no actual connection to the country.