Fabio Cannavaro Siblings: Meet Renata and Paolo Cannavaro

Fabio Cannavaro is an Italian professional football coach and former player, widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in the history of the game.

Born on 13 September 1973 in Naples, Italy, to Gelsomina Costanzo, who worked as a maid, and Pasquale Cannavaro, a bank clerk who had played football for provincial sides, he grew up in the Fuorigrotta neighborhood.

After a distinguished playing career that included captaining Italy to the 2006 FIFA World Cup title, he transitioned into coaching and, as of 2025, serves as head coach of the Uzbekistan national team.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Fabio has two siblings: an older sister named Renata and a younger brother named Paolo Cannavaro.

Paolo, born on 26 June 1981 in Naples, followed in his brother’s footsteps as a centre-back.

Like Fabio, he began his career in the youth ranks at Napoli, made his professional debut there as a teenager, and later joined Parma, where the brothers played alongside each other for a period between 2000 and 2002.

Paolo went on to enjoy a solid career that included a long spell as captain of Napoli, a move to Sassuolo, and eventual retirement in 2017.

After hanging up his boots he entered coaching, working as an assistant to Fabio at several clubs and later taking on head coaching roles, including with Pro Vercelli.

Renata has maintained a lower public profile.

Career

Cannavaro began his professional journey with his boyhood club Napoli, making his senior debut in the early 1990s and featuring regularly before financial pressures led to his departure.

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In 1995 he moved to Parma, where he spent seven seasons, established himself as one of Italy’s premier defenders, and lifted the UEFA Cup, two Coppa Italia titles, and the Supercoppa Italiana.

Brief spells followed at Inter Milan and Juventus, the latter interrupted by the Calciopoli scandal that prompted his move to Real Madrid in 2006.

At the Spanish giants he won two consecutive La Liga titles.

He returned briefly to Juventus before finishing his playing days with Al-Ahli in the United Arab Emirates, retiring in 2011 because of a persistent knee injury.

On the international stage he earned 136 caps for Italy between 1997 and 2010, scoring two goals, and became the country’s most-capped defender and second-most-capped player overall at the time of his retirement from the national team.

He captained the side from 2002 onward, guided Italy to the final of UEFA Euro 2000, and most memorably led the Azzurri to World Cup glory in Germany in 2006, where his commanding performances earned him the nickname “Il Muro di Berlino” (the Berlin Wall).

He also won consecutive UEFA European Under-21 Championships in 1994 and 1996.

After retirement he embarked on a coaching career that has taken him to clubs in China, Italy, Croatia, and the Uzbekistan national team.

Accolades

Cannavaro’s individual and team honours place him among the elite of his generation.

In 2006 he became the only defender ever to win the FIFA World Player of the Year award and the third defender in history (after Franz Beckenbauer and Matthias Sammer) to claim the Ballon d’Or.

The same year he received the Silver Ball as the second-best player at the FIFA World Cup, was named Serie A Footballer of the Year and Serie A Defender of the Year, and featured in the FIFPro World XI.

He was included in the UEFA Euro 2000 Team of the Tournament and later recognised in various teams of the decade.

Club successes include the 1999 UEFA Cup, two Coppa Italia trophies and a Supercoppa Italiana with Parma, and two La Liga titles with Real Madrid.

With Italy he secured the 2006 World Cup and two Under-21 European titles.