Earle Page Siblings: A Closer Look at the Former Australia Prime Minister’s Family Tree

Sir Earle Christmas Grafton Page was an Australian surgeon, businessman and politician who served as the 11th Prime Minister of Australia for a brief caretaker period from 7 to 26 April 1939.

Born on 8 August 1880 in Grafton, New South Wales, he was the fifth of eleven children of Charles Page, a London-born blacksmith and coachbuilder, and Mary Johanna Hadden “Annie” Cox, who was born in Tasmania.

A gifted student, he entered the University of Sydney at the age of fifteen, transferred to medicine, and graduated at the top of his class in 1902.

After hospital work in Sydney he returned to Grafton, established a successful private hospital, and became one of the first people in the district to own a motor car and install X-ray equipment.

He also acquired farming and timber interests and became active in local government and regional development campaigns.

Page entered federal politics in 1919, helped found the Country Party (now the National Party), and led it for eighteen years.

He remained in parliament for nearly forty-two years, one of the longest continuous records in Australian political history, until his death in Sydney on 20 December 1961.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Earle was the fifth of eleven children born to Charles and Annie Page.

Among his brothers were Rodger Clarence George Page, a Methodist missionary who served for many years in Tonga and became chaplain to the Tongan royal family, and Harold Hillis Page, who rose to become Deputy Administrator of the Territory of New Guinea.

Harold was captured by Japanese forces during the Second World War and died as a prisoner of war; a nephew, Robert Page, was also killed while serving with Australian forces in the same conflict.

The large Page family grew up in Grafton, where their father’s business suffered during the economic depression of the 1890s, making scholarships essential for Earle’s education.

Career

After qualifying as a doctor, Page built a thriving medical practice and hospital in Grafton while expanding into farming, timber milling and newspaper ownership.

He served on the South Grafton municipal council, becoming mayor, and was an early advocate of new-state movements and hydro-electric development for northern New South Wales.

In 1916–17 he served as a surgeon with the Australian Army Medical Corps in Egypt, England and France.

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Elected to the House of Representatives for the seat of Cowper in 1919, he helped form the federal Country Party the following year and became its leader in 1921, a position he held until 1939.

In 1923 he negotiated a coalition with Stanley Bruce’s Nationalists and served as Treasurer until 1929, introducing measures that strengthened the Commonwealth Bank, coordinated federal–state borrowing through the Loan Council, and directed public works and road funding toward rural Australia.

After the Coalition’s defeat he remained an influential opposition figure. He returned to office as Minister for Commerce (and briefly Health) in the Lyons government from 1934.

Upon Lyons’s death in April 1939, Page was commissioned as caretaker prime minister while the United Australia Party chose a new leader.

He refused to serve under Robert Menzies, resigned the Country Party leadership, and spent a period on the backbench and on the Advisory War Council.

Reconciled with Menzies after the war, he served as Minister for Health from 1949 to 1956, designing the voluntary health-insurance scheme that underpinned Australia’s post-war medical system.

He retired from the ministry at the age of seventy-five but remained in parliament until he lost his seat at the 1961 election, dying days later.

Accolades

Page was appointed a Privy Counsellor in 1929. He was knighted as a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) in 1938 and later raised to Knight Grand Cross (GCMG).

In 1942 he was made a Companion of Honour (CH).

He was a foundation fellow of the Royal Australian College of Surgeons and an honorary fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

In recognition of his long advocacy for regional higher education he became the first Chancellor of the University of New England, serving from 1955 until his death; the university later named Earle Page College in his honour.

His nearly forty-two years in the House of Representatives rank among the longest continuous parliamentary careers in Australian history, and he remains the longest-serving leader of the Country Party (now the Nationals).