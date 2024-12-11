Close Menu
    Facebook And Instagram Down As They Experience Widespread Outages

    Andrew Walyaula
    A bunch of Meta apps were down Wednesday for hours. 

    Apps like Facebook and Instagram haven’t been loading or, when they do, show older posts. Threads seemed to be recovering, though it sometimes is loading slowly for me.

    Reports of outages soared starting around 12:30 p.m. EST, with more than 100,000 Facebook users reporting their problems on DownDetector by around 1:10 p.m. EST.

    “We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps,” Meta says on X. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.”

    Downdetector showed big and sudden spikes for Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, indicating a lot of people have been affected by the outages.

    The Instagram Downdetectorpage, for example, shows a peak of more than 70,000 reports of issues with the platform. The Facebook peak exceeded 100,000.

    They appeared to quickly recover and most of the company’s apps appeared to be functioning as normal within the hour, though some did report problems with specific parts of certain apps.

    This big outage follows another large Meta outage from March that took down Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Meta also saw a major outage affecting Instagram and Facebook in October 2022.

