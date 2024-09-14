Close Menu
    Faith Kipyegon Wins 1500m Record Fifth Diamond League

    Faith Kipyegon once again demonstrated her dominance in the 1500 meters, claiming her fifth Diamond League title in Brussels on Saturday night with a meet record time of 3:54.75. The Kenyan star, widely regarded as the greatest middle-distance female runner in history, cruised to victory in a competitive race, continuing her remarkable 2024 season.

    Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji secured second place with a time of 3:55.25, while Australia’s Olympic silver medalist Jessica Hull finished third at 3:56.99. Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir finished in fifth place, clocking 3:58.05, and Georgia Bell, who had placed second in the 800 meters the previous day, came seventh with a time of 3:58.95.

    Kipyegon, who recently won her third Olympic gold medal in the 1500m, expressed her satisfaction with the race, noting that setting a world record wasn’t her main goal. “It was a good race, and I really thank God for that. The world record was not on my mind today. My goal was to finish my Diamond League season in a good way, and I did,” she shared after the win.

    Despite cold weather and tough competition, Kipyegon maintained her composure, running a strategic race and focusing on the finish line. “It was a bit cold to run 61 seconds in the first lap and 62 seconds for the next. I tried to be myself and focus on the finish line,” she said.

    Kipyegon hinted that her season would conclude with a race in New York, where she hopes to finish on a high note. “Hopefully, I will finish my season in New York in a good way. It will be my last race of the season,” she added.

