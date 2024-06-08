Fake UNON Staff in Sh355 Million Fraud Case Released on Sh500,000 Bond 

A Milimani chief magistrate’s court on June 7, released a suspect who allegedly obtained goods worth over Sh355 million by purporting to be an employee of United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON)

The Director of Criminal Investigations through a miscellaneous application petitioned the court to grant them 14 days to detain Kelvin Koech Kemboi pending conclusion of investigations.

Corporal Stephen Kiogora told Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo that he is investigating a case of obtaining goods by false pretenses which was reported at Kamukunji Police station on June 2, 2024.

Kiogora said he was apprehensive that the suspect is likely to interfere with the witnesses or disappear if released.

‘’The investigation is very expansive and requires time to complete recording of statements from all the witnesses who are yet to be traced,’’ said the officer.

According to police, the reportee Abraham Tarbei applied for a tender to supply food to the World Food Programme (WFP) in March 2023, however he was not successful.

Abraham said in July 2023, he met the suspect who was then working with Development Aid Africa (DAA) and they became friends.

‘’On January 6, 2024 the reportee told the respondent about his unsuccessful tender application he made at the WFP, the respondent in turn told the reportee that he had left DAA and was now working with UNON and offered to help introduce him to the UN/WFP procurement officers,’’ read the court documents

The reportee further contended that he was invited to an informal meeting with Victor Ayumba, who was purported to be a WFP procurement officer, at village market on January 10, 2024 by Kemboi.

Ayumba was wearing a WFP bade around his neck who subsequently promised to help him secure a tender to supply food to WFP.

The suspect later invited him to another non-formal meeting on January 24, with another person namely Elizabeth Mutua in Gigiri area who introduced herself as an employee of UNON, she too promised to help him in securing the tender.

The complainant needed a confirmation of the authenticity of the tender and he subsequently asked to visit their offices and on January 25, he was invited to a face to face meeting inside UNON from where he met Victor Ayumba and Elizabeth Mutua and was taken around the place and shown their alleged offices.

He later received an email, allegedly from WFP, inviting him to tender for maize, soap, sugar and cooking oil.

He was notified that he won the tender for USD 2,737,000.

‘’The reportee was later notified by the respondents that he had won a tender for supply of 9,450 boxes of soap, 9,700 units of cooking oil, and 10, 200 bags of sugar and 32,000 bags of maize for USD 2,737,000.’’

On February 1, he received a call and a hand-delivered LPO.

Believing the tender was legitimate, he delivered the goods from February 2 to April 4.

When seeking payment, he discovered he had been scammed and no goods were received by UNON.

‘’He visited UNON from where he was informed that no goods had been delivered to them and that he had been scammed.’’

‘’I therefore pray this honorable court do allow that the respondent be detained at Kamukunji police station for 14 days for the purpose of competing investigations,’’ read the court documents.

The defence on their part, vehemently opposed the application

They told the court that no investigations done links the respondent.

‘’The police are on a fishing expedition to not only embarrass but intimidate the respondent.’’

Onsarigo released him on a bond of Sh500,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.

He also directed the suspect to report at Kamukunji police station on a weekly basis on Monday until investigations are completed.

The matter will be mentioned on July 10.