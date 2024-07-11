Family Demands Justice as Missing Kin is Found in Mortuary After Anti-tax Protests 

A family in Kisii is mourning after the body of their son who had been missing was found in the mortuary.

The search for one of its members who went missing on July 2, 2024 ended at City Mortuary in Nairobi where the cold and lifeless body of their son Dancun Onsongo, 26 was discovered.

According to the family and friends, Onsongo was last seen alive during the youth-led street protests against President William Ruto’s administration in Molongo, Machakos County, where he worked as a fruit vendor.

This was on June 25 when protesters breached Parliament.

Onsongo is among dozens of people who have gone missing only to be found dead in mortuaries after they participated in the protests.

Their only crime was to participate in the peaceful protests that were called to oppose the proposed taxes.

Onsongo’s distraught family members said that after a frantic search in hospitals and police stations, they eventually found his body on July 5 at City Mortuary with a burnt face and chest in what they believe was a result of a teargas canister explosion.

His neighbours said that he left his house on the fateful day, saying he was going to witness how the protests were happening.

Once on the road, it is said that he was motivated and joined the huge crowd of protesters on the street.

The group engaged police in running battles in Mlolongo after they blocked the busy road.

The deceased, who hails Amabuko sub-location, was the first born in a family of 10.

His father, William Nyakundi, described him as a straightforward person who was a skilled mechanic and a driver but could not find a job.

“I believed that the high cost of living and lack of employment are the reasons that pushed him to join the street protests,” said Nyakundi.

At least 42 people were killed since the beginning of the nationwide anti-finance Bill and anti-government protests in Kenya.

The toll is expected to rise as more bodies are being discovered in various places amid protests.

At least 400 other people had been injured in clashes between police and protesters.

Human rights organisations have accused police of using excessive and disproportionate force against protesters, who were largely peaceful.