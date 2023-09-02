Fatal Shooting of Pregnant Black Woman Sparks Outcry Over Police Violence in Ohio

Police in the US state of Ohio have released body camera footage of a fatal shooting that took the life of Ta’Kiya Young, a pregnant Black woman.

The incident, which occurred in a grocery store parking lot in Blendon Township, a suburb of Columbus, on August 24, has ignited public anger and renewed calls to address deadly police violence in the United States.

Young, 21 years old and expecting her unborn child, tragically lost her life during the encounter, prompting a nationwide outcry.

The Blendon Township Police Chief, John Belford, has described the incident as a “tragedy,” citing that it unfolded when officers attempted to apprehend Young, who had been accused of shoplifting.

However, Young’s family has contested this characterization, deeming her killing as “avoidable” and a “gross misuse of power and authority.”

They have expressed their outrage and referred to the incident as a “hateful act.” The family has issued a statement, as reported by the Columbus Dispatch newspaper, declaring that, “After seeing the video footage of her death, this is clearly a criminal act.”

The United States has witnessed numerous mass protests in recent years, driven by concerns about deadly police violence and racial injustice.

The 2020 killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis ignited widespread demonstrations, prompting advocates to persistently demand accountability and an end to systemic racism.

The newly released body camera footage reveals an exchange in the parking lot of a Kroger’s grocery store.

A store employee informs a police officer that Young had shoplifted. The officer, who was assisting another individual in the parking lot, approached Young’s parked vehicle, instructing her to exit.

Young questioned, “For what?” and denied the allegation of theft, asking, “Are you going to shoot me?”

Suddenly, the vehicle accelerated forward, and another officer, positioned in front of the car, discharged a single shot as the vehicle made contact with him while he leaped to the side.

The footage captures the car gradually slowing down but continuing to move forward until it collided with a wall, as officers ran alongside it.

Subsequently, they broke the car’s window to gain access. In a statement, Police Chief Belford revealed that the officers attempted to provide first aid until paramedics arrived. Regrettably, Young was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Ta’Kiya Young’s family disclosed that her unborn daughter was due in November. Young was also a mother to two other children.

The identities of the officers involved in the incident have not been released, invoking an Ohio law protecting the identities of crime victims, which the police argue applies in this case.

Legal representatives for Young’s family have strongly criticized the use of deadly force by the officers. Chanda Brown, the family’s attorney, expressed her disbelief upon viewing the released footage, stating that she did not perceive any justification for the use of lethal force.

She stated, “In that video, I didn’t see any exoneration for the police officer.”

Ramon Obey, the lead organizer with the People’s Justice Project civil rights and advocacy group, emphasized that the incident demonstrates how “property was deemed more valuable than Black life.”

He called for justice for Ta’Kiya Young and her unborn child. A community rally is scheduled to be held in Columbus over the weekend to address these concerns.

