Fear Of Toxic, Nuclear Waste Dumping In North Eastern

Members of the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry, and Mining have pledged a serious investigation into allegations of toxic and nuclear waste dumping in parts of North Eastern Kenya.

The commitment follows a petition presented by Wajir South MP Adow Aden Mohammed, who linked the alleged dumping to a sharp rise in esophagus cancer cases across six sub-counties in Wajir, Garissa, and Marsabit counties.

Adow told the Committee that a joint fact-finding mission by Wajir County Assembly committees revealed reports from locals who claimed they witnessed suspicious shipping containers being buried deep underground. These claims were documented in a report by committees overseeing water, energy, environment, health, and sanitation.

“The dumping has contaminated soil and water, damaged the ecosystem, and affected agriculture and livestock — the main livelihood for our people,” said Adow.

“This is a matter of life and death. The Committee must dig deep and expose who did this and what kind of waste was buried.”

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama Adam, who also addressed the Committee, supported the call for investigations. He said the Garissa County Cancer Centre — the largest in the region — has recorded over 2,400 cases of esophagus cancer.

“Most of these patients are coming from rural areas. It is an indication that something is seriously wrong. If these allegations are true, this amounts to a grave injustice the government has ignored for years,” said Governor Nathif. He pledged to submit a detailed report to the Committee.

Both Adow and Governor Nathif urged the Committee to summon former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, who had previously made public remarks about the alleged waste dumping, as a key person of interest.

Committee Chair Vincent Musyoka assured the leaders that the inquiry would be handled with the seriousness it deserves. “We are going to amplify this matter, and I believe our work will save lives,” he said.

Vice Chair Charles Kamuren added that the Committee would trace individuals in and outside government who might have been involved since the 1990s, when the dumping is believed to have occurred.

The Committee also plans to hear from the Marsabit Governor, who was absent during the session, alongside Governor Nathif for further information at a later date. The lawmakers said the issue could attract global scientific interest given its health and environmental implications.