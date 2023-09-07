Federal Prosecutors To Seek Indictment Of Hunter Biden By Month-End

Federal prosecutors are reportedly preparing to seek an indictment of Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, by the end of this month, as revealed in court documents.

However, the exact nature of the charges to be filed by special counsel David Weiss of the Justice Department remains unclear.

This development follows the collapse of a planned plea bargain aimed at resolving tax and gun-related charges faced by the 53-year-old Hunter Biden in July.

This case marked the first time that the Justice Department had charged the child of a sitting president.

Hunter Biden’s legal issues have increasingly become a political focal point, coinciding with his father’s reelection campaign.

In a recent court filing, Mr. Weiss’s office set a deadline of September 29 for the planned new indictment, specifically related to the felony gun charge alleging that Hunter Biden illegally possessed a firearm while being a drug user. Additionally, he remains under federal investigation for his business dealings.

Hunter Biden’s legal team responded in a court filing, asserting that their client was abiding by the terms of a diversion agreement approved by a probation office, which mandates him to remain out of legal trouble for two years.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, stated, “We expect a fair resolution of the sprawling, five-year investigation into Mr. Biden based on the evidence and the law, not outside political pressure.”

In July, Judge Maryellen Noreika expressed reservations about approving an “unusual” plea deal arranged by Mr. Weiss, which would have spared Hunter Biden from serving time in prison.

Consequently, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal taxes on an income exceeding $1.5 million annually from 2017 to 2018.

While Mr. Weiss was nominated by former President Trump, his appointment as a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden by Attorney General Merrick Garland last month has faced objections from Republicans.

They have criticized Mr. Weiss’s role in facilitating what they perceive as a favorable plea deal. Additionally, Mr. Weiss’s prior professional association with President Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, in Wilmington, Delaware, has attracted scrutiny.

Congressional Republicans are contemplating launching an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, alleging his involvement in his son’s foreign business affairs.

In recent developments, the House of Representatives oversight committee released bank records suggesting that the Biden family and associates had received $20 million from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine during Joe Biden’s vice-presidential tenure from 2009 to 2017.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently indicated on Fox News, “If you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry.”

