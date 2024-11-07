Female Barber Dies by Suicide in Nyeri

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a 29-year-old female barber died by suicide at her residence in Nyeri County.

The body of Milicent Nyambura was discovered hanging from the roof of her residence in Kiandere area after suicide.

She was working as a barber at Githakwa Township, police and locals said.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the deceased hanged herself and the body was positively identified.

The body was moved to the Nyeri Referral Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

The motive of the incident was not immediately known, police said adding they are investigating it.

Cases of suicide are on the rise in the country amid calls to address the trend.

In Tharaka Nithi area, one Ester Kagendo who was pregnant and complaining of labour pain succumbed at home due to complications.

The body was moved to the Marimanti Level Four morgue awaiting autopsy.

In Turbo, Lugari, a 17-year-old girl was found dead after suspected murder.

The body of the girl was found lying beside the road. She was pronounced dead at the Turbo Sub County Hospital.

The body is lying at the local mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere in Mathia Kiriko area, Kirinyaga County a man identified as Charles Mwangi was found lying dead in his bed.

The body was moved to Karatina Funeral Home awaiting autopsy.

Elsewhere in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia, the body of a 47-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood.

The motive of the murder has not been established, police said.

The body was moved to the Kiminini Cottage Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

And one Kennedy Njoroge, 45 was found lying dead after an epileptic attack.

The body was found half naked with his head facing downwards.

The body was moved to Thika General Kago mortuary awaiting autopsy.