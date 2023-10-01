Female Israeli Soldiers Banned As Guards After Allegations Of Sex With Palestinian Inmate.

Following allegations of sexual relations between a female Israeli soldier and a Palestinian inmate, female Israeli soldiers are set to be prohibited from serving as high-security prison guards.

The incident reportedly involves a soldier who confessed to engaging in physical intimacy with a Palestinian man accused of perpetrating a lethal attack against Israeli civilians.

The soldier, whose identity remains undisclosed, is believed to have been fulfilling her mandatory military service, which applies to the majority of Israeli citizens.

Men are required to serve for 32 months, while women must serve a minimum of two years.

Both the soldier’s name and that of the inmate, who is serving a life sentence, have not been disclosed.

Also Read: Kamiti Call Centre: Where Inmates Run Con Games with the Help of Guards

The court handling the case has imposed restrictions on revealing additional details, including the prison’s location.

Israeli media has also reported that during the investigation, the arrested soldier alleged that four other women had engaged in intimate relations with the same Palestinian inmate.

As a result of these developments, the Palestinian inmate was transferred from his cell to a segregated wing prior to questioning, as confirmed by the Israeli Prison Service (IPS).

In an announcement made on Friday, IPS Chief Katy Perry and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir declared that female soldiers would no longer be assigned to high-security prisons housing Palestinian “terrorists.”

Mr. Ben-Gvir was cited in Israeli media stating that by mid-2025, “not a single female soldier will remain in the security prisoners’ wings.”

Calls to cease the deployment of female Israeli soldiers in high-security Israeli prisons have been recurring, but previous attempts faced challenges due to the absence of staff replacements.

In the past year, Israeli ministers initiated an investigation following a scandal at one prison.

Allegations surfaced that Palestinian inmates had assaulted and raped female soldiers serving as prison guards, with claims that some senior prison officers had facilitated these actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...