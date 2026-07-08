Female teacher found dead in rental house after murder in Kangundo

Detectives in Machakos County launched investigations into the murder of a 34-year-old trained teacher who was found dead inside her rented room in Kangundo Sub-county.

The incident was reported on Tuesday after the woman was discovered lying unresponsive in her house at Kwale Village, Mukunike Sub-location.

Police visited the scene and identified the deceased as Winfred Ndungwa Mutua, a trained teacher and a graduate of Machakos University.

Police found Mutua lying naked on her bed, covered with a bedsheet and unresponsive.

Investigators said a search of the house confirmed her identity, while preliminary examination revealed she had multiple bruises across her body, suggesting she had been severely assaulted before her death.

Her mobile phone, an Oppo handset, was found plugged into a charger inside the room, while her identity card was also recovered. Both items were taken as exhibits to aid investigations.

The caretaker of the rental premises told investigators that she had rented the room to the deceased last month and that she had been living with a man, who is believed to have been her boyfriend.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers photographed and processed the scene before the body was moved to Kangundo Level IV Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Detectives are pursuing leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and the whereabouts of the deceased’s boyfriend, who is expected to assist with investigations.

And a man was beaten to death in Kwale County after a group of assailants allegedly attacked him over a suspected love affair.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Katsimbalwena, Samburu Sub-county, where the victim, identified as Mohammed Kombo Mangale, was assaulted inside his rented room.

Police said a security guard at Devki Steel Mill, who was heading to work for the night shift, reported that he had been stopped by a man. The suspect allegedly instructed him to warn Mangale to end his relationship with a woman linked to the suspect.

The guard proceeded to Mangale’s room, where he found him. Moments later, the suspect accompanied by several other men, allegedly stormed into the house and attacked Mangale using fists and wooden sticks, inflicting multiple injuries.

A second victim, who lives in a neighbouring rental room, was also assaulted during the attack, although he sustained minor injuries.

Members of the public intervened and rescued the two before rushing them to Samburu Sub-County Hospital. Mangale was pronounced dead on arrival, while Mwero received treatment.

Police officers led by the Samburu Sub-County Police Commander, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) visited the scene to begin investigations.

Mangale’s body was moved to Kinango Sub-County Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination as detectives pursue the suspects involved in the fatal assault.