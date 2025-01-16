Film director David Lynch dies at 78, family says

Lynch’s death was announced on his Facebook page by his family.

“There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us,” the post said.

“But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ … It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

They did not specify a cause of death.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” the post said. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time.”

In a career spanning nearly half a century, Lynch established himself as one of the most stylistically distinctive and thematically daring voices in American entertainment.

By Agencies