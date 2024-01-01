Panic as Fire Breaks Out at Old Mutual Towers During New Year Celebrations

There was panic when a fire broke out during the New Year celebrations at the Old Mutual Towers in Nairobi.

The fire was however put out minutes later by staff who were handling the fireworks, officials said.

Officials said a New Year fireworks display at the iconic skyline reportedly caused the huge fire on Monday morning.

Old Mutual Towers on fire after fireworks display pic.twitter.com/tKjWYP1eed — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) January 1, 2024

Images and videos doing rounds across social media platforms showed thick smoke billowing from the building with a visible fire at the top floors shortly after a spectacular display of fireworks.

The tower management, in a statement on Monday, confirmed the fire incident saying firefighters had already responded and addressed the situation.

“We acknowledge there was a minor incident after the New Year Fireworks celebration at the Old Mutual Tower. This was on the balcony of a top floor and it has since been contained. We thank all our celebrants for the notifications and we wish you all a Happy 2024,” read the statement.

Police said they arrived at the scene long after the fire had been contained and there were no injuries reported.

Experts are investigating the fire for future lessons.

There were fears it would spread to other upper floors and cause more damage.

Most offices operating there are closed for holidays.

The tower was among dozens that were permitted to host fireworks for the new year.