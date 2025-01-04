Fire Destroys Historic Limuru Country Club

The historic Limuru Country Club’s clubhouse, established in 1945, was Saturday destroyed by a fire.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Club later announced the temporary closure of its clubhouse following the fire outbreak.

According to a memo released by the club’s Chairman, John Keru, the fire broke out at approximately 3:30 AM, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

“We are relieved to report that no staff, members, or guests were present at the time of the incident,” the statement shared said.

Keru said that fire marshals responded promptly to the scene and are working diligently to assess the situation and salvage the affected areas.

He further noted that investigations and safety assessments are underway.

“We regret to announce the temporary closure of the clubhouse until further notice,” added Keru.

He said the decision was made to prioritize safety and facilitate necessary evaluations.

The management also pledged to provide updates on the progress of the investigations and the timeline for reopening as soon as possible.

Elsewhere, a fire destroyed structures at the Kenya Society For The Protection and Care of Animals.

The fire broke out on January 3, police said. No animals or humans were affected by the fire. The society has since appealed for help to reconstruct the affected structures.