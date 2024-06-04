Probe On As Fire Razes 10 Mercedes Benz Cars at Industrial Area Garage 

Police are investigating an incident in which a fire broke out at a private garage and burnt down ten assorted Mercedes Benz cars that had been left there for repairs.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday June 2 evening in Industrial Area, Nairobi.

The garage specializes in repairing Mercedes Benz cars.

Police who visited the scene said all affected cars were Mercedes Benz and that they are yet to know the cause of the fire along Gilgil Road.

Nairobi fire brigade responded and managed to put off the fire.

No injury was reported in the incident, police said.

Police said experts visited the scene on Monday as part of the probe into the incident.

The owners of the cars were asked to report the matter to file for insurance compensation even as investigations go on.