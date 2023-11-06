First Lady Rachel Ruto Flags Off Mobile Clinics to Seven Counties.

First Lady Rachel Ruto Monday flagged off mobile clinics, fridges, and transportation freezers that will benefit seven counties.

The counties include; Baringo, Marsabit, Samburu, Turkana, West Pokot, Mandera, and Isiolo.

In addition, a dedicated team of eight nurses and drivers will receive training as part of knowledge-sharing and the continuous improvement of the health sector.

Mrs Ruto commended the German Government through the KFW Development Bank and the Aga Khan University Hospital for the donation that aligns with the Healthcare Pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Rashid Khalani, CEO, Aga Khan University Hospital, said, “The recent enactment of laws to support universal health coverage is poised to change the way Kenyans access healthcare services by ensuring that the care they need is availed to them timely and nearer to where they live.”

— Mama Rachel Ruto, EGH (@MamaRachelRuto) November 6, 2023

Mr Oskar von Maltzan, Country Director, KfW Development Bank, on his part said the mobile clinics will significantly increase the reach and accessibility of healthcare services by bringing them closer to Kenyans.

“They will facilitate regular health screening through which we can identify diseases early for early intervention, which improves the quality of life for Kenyans,” he said.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha said primary healthcare is the game changer for universal healthcare and the mobile clinics will be a key in this new approach , especially in the beneficiary counties.

Muthomi Njuki, the Governor of Tharaka Nithi County and Chair of the Health Committee at the Council of Governors said, ”The Geneva Convention puts the idea of distance to access health facilities at a maximum of 5 kilometers.”

The mobile clinics will take the services closer to the people and will help scale up universal health coverage.”