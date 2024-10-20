First Woman To Lead Guard Of Honour At Mashujaa Day Celebrations In Kwale

A female military officer will lead the Guard of Honour during Sunday’s 61st Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale.

Officials said during the celebrations, a notable highlight will be the presence of the Guard of Honor (GoH) commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Faith Mwagandi, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first female senior officer to lead a GoH at a national event.

Security was tightened in larger Coast region ahead of the celebrations.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha, speaking during a media briefing alongside government spokespersons and several Principal Secretaries, assured both residents and visitors that security measures are in place.

“We have enhanced security to ensure a smooth event, and traffic control plans are in effect for busy roads leading to and from the region,” she said.

The stadium gates opened at 4 am, with two entrances available to the public. Attendees were seated by 7 am, ahead of the official start of the celebrations.

More personnel were deployed to the region to enhance security.

President William Ruto said in his message they honor the courage and dedication of those who made Kenya what it is today.

“And we look forward to a future where affordable and decent housing is a reality for every Kenyan, a future that our heroes would be proud of,” he said.

Kwale County is set to mark history as it hosts the 61st Mashujaa Day celebrations for the first time, with the newly built 10,200-seater Kwale Stadium as the venue.

The event, themed around affordable housing, is expected to draw thousands, including President William Ruto, who will honour 142 heroes for their contributions to the nation.

The day’s programme will also feature the unveiling of key government initiatives under the affordable housing agenda.

During the ceremony, 142 heroes will be recognised across 14 categories, including sports, philanthropy, statesmanship, and indigenous cultures. Some of the heroes will receive posthumous recognition after a thorough vetting process.

Principal Secretary for Culture and Heritage, Ummi Bashir, the selected heroes have made significant contributions to society, often risking their lives to benefit their communities, with some receiving global recognition for their efforts.

Lands, Public Works, and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome revealed that over 550,000 Kenyans have already applied for the affordable housing programme.

She said the current housing deficit in the country, which stands at over 2 million units, and reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the gap.

“We need to build at least 200,000 housing units per year to tackle the shortage,” Wahome said.