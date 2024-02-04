Five Dead, Nine Injured in Accident Involving Women from Prayer Meeting at Subukia Shrine

At least five people were killed while nine others were injured in a road accident at Mahiga Meeru area, along the Nyahururu-Nyeri road on Saturday evening.

Police said the victims were a driver and women from St. Peters Gaitega, of Cathedral Parish of the Catholic Diocese of Murang’a.

Survivors said they were returning home after joining thousands of Catholic Women Association (CWA) attending a National prayer meeting at the Subukia’s Marian Shrine Friday evening.

The group was in a matatu when it was involved in the accident, police said adding the injured are in hospitals.

Three survivors were rushed to Nyahururu County and Referral Hospital where they were treated, two of them were discharged while another was admitted nursing head injuries, whereas, the bodies of four who perished on the spot were taken to the Nyahururu County Hospital Mortuary.

Others who were rescued were taken to different hospitals in Nyeri County.

Survivors said the driver of the 14-seater vehicle they were traveling in was trying to evade hitting a trailer that was coming from the opposite direction in vain.

They said the trailer appeared to have lost its brakes and lost control before it rammed into their vehicle.

Police said they are investigating the accident.

The accident comes in the wake of a campaign to address rising accidents in the country.