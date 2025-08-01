Five injured as groups clash over circumcision rites in Vihiga

At least five people were Thursday injured in a clash between two groups over circumcision rites in Tiriki, Vihiga County.

Circumcision of young boys is common in the area during the holiday. Police said one group nicknamed Ngozi had gathered a group of boys and headed to a shrine behind the local Kaimosi Special School.

And while walking and dancing towards Shamakhokho and at Kwa Sabatia area, the group was attacked by another one.

The attackers nicknamed Christian used crude weapons to attack the Ngozi ones leading to a bloody confrontation.

Police were informed of the July 31 incident and rushed to the scene in efforts to calm the fighting in vain.

A local administrator who had joined in efforts to mediate the standoff was left with serious injuries after being attacked, police said.

He sustained a fracture on the right leg and was admitted at a local hospital. Four other people from both sides were slashed and seriously injured in the drama. They are admitted in hospitals in the area, police said.

At least three motorcycles were burnt in the drama as police fired to the air and used teargas canisters to disperse the groups.

Police said an initiate is missing after he was kidnapped in the drama.

Later in the night, elders from both sides were engaged and asked to mediate the standoff for smooth continuation of the ceremony.

Police said those who were injured were in stable condition in hospitals.