At Least Five Injured in IED Blast at a Mandera Restaurant

At least five people were Wednesday July 24 injured in a blast at a food kiosk in Mandera Town.

Officials said the blast happened when an Improvised Explosive Device went off at the Heritage Restaurant.

Officials said they believe the incident was set up by al Shabaab terrorists or their remnants operating in the area.

The explosion may have also been set up by locals who are extremists and hiding behind al shabaab terrorists, officials said.

“It missed the target. It could have caused more deaths,” said an official on the ground.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid ongoing operations to tame the terror activities there.

Mandera governor Mohamed Adan Khalif condemned the what he termed as heinous terrorist attack.

“I equally wish quick recovery to the five individuals who sustained injuries following the cowardly attack, as they receive medical attention and treatment at Mandera County Referral Hospital.”

“We must remain united as we take the necessary measures to fight terror outfits, whose aim is to create fear and division amongst our peace loving community of Mandera county,” he said in a statement.

He urged the locals to remain vigilant and share information that may aid the relevant security agencies as they pursue the criminals behind the senseless attack.

Police and other officials said the targeted restaurant is frequented by non locals and they were the target of the blast.

Police say they have increased operations in the area to address terror threats in the area. This includes increased deployment of security officers in the area in general. Police have been staging operations in the region to downgrade the activities of the terrorists. The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals. Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back. Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region, especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded. The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies. Kenyan troops are in Somalia to pursue and suppress the activities of the terror group.

But the terrorists keep crossing to Kenya for attacks.