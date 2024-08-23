Five Key Takeaways from the Democratic Convention as Harris Accepts Nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday, wrapping up an electric four-day convention that showcased a unified party singularly determined to defeat Republican rival Donald Trump.

Democrats were exuberant about their improving political fortunes one month after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race. While the race between Harris and Trump is neck and neck, the momentum has been on the side of Harris. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, introduced himself to the country on the penultimate night of the convention.

Here are five key takeaways from the convention.

Vibes and ‘joy’ over policy

Replacing Biden, 81, with Harris, 59, as their standard-bearer unleashed a torrent of enthusiasm among Democrats, who were losing hope in Biden’s ability to defeat Trump after a disastrous performance in the June debate.

Now they have a younger candidate who could make history as the first female president and the first Indian American president. More than Biden, Harris embodies the future of the party, and she has fired up crucial constituencies — like young voters and Black Americans — who had soured on Biden.

That energy persisted in the jam-packed arena as speakers presented Harris as a “joyful” warrior. It was also evident this week on the vibrant party circuit here, where Democratic officials and staffers were exuberant about their chances in the fall election.

Apart from Harris’ revealing this week that she favors a corporate tax-rate hike to 28%, she didn’t roll out new policy proposals. Still, Democrats highlighted some of the biggest issues at stake throughout the convention, like abortion rights, gun safety and lowering the cost of living. They recalibrated their immigration stance, highlighting a tougher stance on border security. They identified big corporations as the villains in the story of Americans’ economic pain. And Walz sought to reclaim the message of “freedom” for Democrats.

Harris praises Biden — and charts her own path

Harris, greeted to thunderous applause, opened her speech Thursday night by showering praise on Biden and his legacy. Then she highlighted her story as the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father — and her unlikely path to that stage. It reflected her approach since Biden passed the baton to her: embrace him but carve out an original vision. That includes leaning on her experience as California attorney general, which she emphasized Thursday to discuss bad actors she prosecuted.

“Everyone has a right to safety, to dignity and to justice,” she said, while vowing to put ideology aside to protect American principles if she’s elected. Harris said rebuilding the middle class will be “a defining goal of my presidency,” while arguing that Trump “doesn’t fight for the middle class; he fights for himself.”

Harris called this election “one of the most important in the life of our nation,” citing Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election, his plot to stay in power after he lost and his promises to jail political opponents.

“In many ways Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious,” she said, calling him an aspiring autocrat who is “easy to manipulate with flattery and favors.”

“Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails,” she added.

Harris also highlighted some of her top legislative priorities: legislation to codify abortion rights and expand voting rights.

1968 redux? Not quite

Like the one in 1968, it was an unusual Democratic convention held in Chicago, with a sitting president rocking the political world by deciding not to seek re-election and handing the baton to his vice president. But unlike 1968’s, it wasn’t marred by violence.

As expected, pro-Gaza protesters made appearances in the city all week, beginning with demonstrations on the streets Sunday. Some were arrested in standoffs with police. But inside the arena, there were no major disruptions or heckling from the protesters as the Democratic organizers maintained control of the program.

In her speech, Harris vowed to protect Israel’s right to defend itself and excoriated the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7. She also called for a cease-fire and self-determination for Palestinians, drawing applause. “Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a cease-fire deal,” she said.

Democrats ended up getting walloped in the 1968 election. They’ll be hoping this campaign ends differently.

A broad anti-Trump coalition

Anti-Trump sentiment was a unifying theme throughout the week. Speakers spanned the Democratic spectrum ideologically, from progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York City, to centrists like Rep. Tom Suozzi, of Long Island, New York, who put aside ideological differences this week.

It featured conservatives like Trump White House communications director Stephanie Grisham and the Republican mayor of Mesa, Arizona, John Giles, and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. Kinzinger joked that the crowd probably never expected to see him, and he evoked the “awkward alliance that we have to defend truth, to defend democracy and decency” by stopping Trump, calling him “a weak man pretending to be strong.”

Speakers also included Democratic elders like Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker, and Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as rising stars like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, of Texas.

Obamas (and celebrities) steal the show

The convention featured a star-studded cast of party luminaries and entertainers. Barack and Michelle Obama, perhaps the two most popular Democrats in the country, wowed the crowdTuesday, with the former president celebrating “the joy and the excitement that we’re seeing around this campaign.” Oprah Winfrey electrified the audience. Musicians John Legend and Stevie Wonder performed. Actors Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington emceed.

Comedian D.L. Hughley stirred up the crowd on the final day with jokes. “Kamala’s been Black for a lot longer than Trump’s been a Republican,” he said, adding that this fall, “Donald Trump will finally know what it’s like when you get left for a younger woman.”

