Postmortem To Be Done On MP Were’s Body

Officials have planned to conduct an autopsy on the body of slain Kasipul Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Ong’ondo Were.

The exercise is slated for Monday May 5 at the Lee Funeral Home ahead of the burial on May 9 in Homabay.

The postmortem will tell how the MP died.

Were was shot and killed on April 30, 2025 along Valley Road near City Mortuary in Nairobi.

Investigators want to know how he died.

Four suspect who include a serving police officer were Sunday arrested in connection with the murder.

The officer is believed to have pulled the trigger that killed Were.

He was yet to disclose where he hid the killer weapon.

The motive of the murder is also yet to be disclosed.

President William Ruto vowed to ensure that those involved in the assassination of Were will be brought to book.

Ruto vowed to use agencies to unmask the MP’s killers, asserting that his government is committed to safeguard the lives of Kenyans.

“Lawlessness, violence cannot be part of our culture. We have a country to protect. Stability, peace unity of the nation is a major ingredient in development and growing the economy.”

“We will get them, they will not succeed, they will have nowhere to hide and we will go after their collaborators until we ensure that such an incident does not happen again in the country,” he said.

The suspects were arrested Sunday morning in a hideout in Dandora and larger Eastlands.

“Additionally, some of the suspects arrested are members of organised criminal gangs, such as “Mjahidin” , which has been linked to armed robberies in the Eastlands area of Nairobi,” said police spokesman Michael Muchiri.

He said NPS investigators and the technical team are working tirelessly, leveraging their expertise, to establish the motive behind the fatal shooting and to bring all those involved to justice.

“As a service, we urge the public to remain calm and refrain from speculating, as our teams work diligently to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.”

The team also recovered three motorcycles including the one that was used in the escape from the scene of the murder.

Also in custody are two cars including one that was used as a getaway one.

Police said the first prime suspect linked to the murder was arrested in Dandora after being trailed from USIU area in his car.

He later led the detectives to a hideout of his accomplice.

Three motorcycles including one believed to have been used in the operation to kill Were were recovered.

After he shot and killed Were near City Mortuary along Valley Road he jumped onto a waiting motorcycle and later changed to a car that was a few kilometers away and sped off towards Dandora.

He and his accomplices were holed up in Dandora since Wednesday night.

The car in custody was used in escaping from the scene after the shooting near City Mortuary along Valley Road, detectives said.

The gunman had parked his car outside Parliament near Sheria House where he got to and out while carrying a bag that is believed to have had the killer weapon.

Police want to know how the killers knew the MP had changed cars for safety reasons.

Were’s car was captured on security cameras near Parliament Building, City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, and Jakaya Kikwete Road.

The team handling the case was talking to the suspects to surrender the killer weapon, state motive, accomplices and other resources they used at some point.

The main suspects have also been placed at all the routes that the MP used before he was shot on April 30, 2025.

The gunman who pulled the trigger killing Were at a traffic jam in Nairobi wore a hood to hide his identity.

The killer was captured near where Were stopped to make financial transactions on his way from Parliament Building.

The man had a rider riding him from Parliament Building to City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, Jakaya Kikwete Road and later to Valley Road where the shooting happened on Wednesday April 30 at about 7.30 pm.

They also had a car that they used in escaping, detectives have revealed.

The murder has caused concerns among many over safety in general given it happened at a busy area.