Five Perish in Accident at Kibirigwi Area Along Sagana-Karatina Road 

At least five people were Friday killed in a road accident involving three vehicles at Kangocho area between Karatina and Sagana, Kirinyaga County.

Police said several others were injured in the accident.

Police spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango said the accident happened Friday morning and involved a trailer that rammed onto vehicles.

“Five people died on the spot while others who were injured were rushed to different hospitals,” she said.

She added police are investigating the incident.

She added lorry that was heading towards Sagana direction ferrying bags of maize lost control and hit two private vehicles that were heading towards Karatina direction.

After the collision, the lorry dragged one of the affected vehicles before stalling off the road.

The lorry overturned as it was speeding and spilt several bags of maize across the road.

Some locals scrambled for the food.

The five bodies were taken to the local mortuary.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise in the recent days amid calls for caution to address the saga. More than 4000 people die in accidents annually.