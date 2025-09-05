Forensic evidence links Mackenzie’s phones to Shakahola starvation deaths

A senior digital forensics expert placed cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie at the center of the Shakahola starvation deaths, after presenting damning mobile phone evidence in court.

Chief Inspector Joseph Kolum, the 65th prosecution witness, testified that he examined two phones, of Nokia and an Itel make, allegedly used by Mackenzie.

The devices contained SIM cards and thousands of WhatsApp messages exchanged between the accused and his followers.

The forensic analysis, conducted on April 13, 2023, produced a voluminous 74,658-page report using the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED).

The extracted data revealed recurring discussions on fasting, prophecy, the Antichrist, the Beast, the New World Order, and the number 666.

Kolum told the court that Mackenzie consistently urged his followers to abandon their homes, declaring that “the church is no longer in the homes but in the wilderness,” while instructing them to urgently relocate to Shakahola forest.

Messages dating back to September 2020 showed Mackenzie proclaiming that he had already “completed his mission” and was now waiting in the wilderness for the Lord.

Chats from 2022 and 2023 revealed followers repeatedly seeking guidance on when to move, with Mackenzie stressing that the relocation was urgent and could not be delayed.

The forensic officer further testified that the chats contained instructions to withdraw children from school. In one exchange, a mother complained that her child suffered “spiritual attacks” while wearing a school uniform.

Mackenzie advised her to stop sending the child to school. He also directed mothers not to seek medical treatment for their sick children.

Financial records extracted from the phones indicated that followers pledged contributions to Mackenzie for the purchase of land at Shakahola, which he designated as the site for fasting and awaiting the end of the world.

The data also included PDF documents, audio sermons, and YouTube links with apocalyptic teachings disseminated after the closure of his Malindi-based Furunzi GNI Church.

Kolum noted that the conversations reinforced a central theme: Shakahola as the chosen ground to await the return of Christ and the end of time.

Mackenzie and 35 co-accused persons are facing multiple charges, including cruelty, torture, and denial of education to children, in relation to the Shakahola massacre.

Tononoka Children’s Court Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir directed that the hearing resume on September 16, 2025.

The prosecution team comprises Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina, Principal Prosecution Counsel Ngina Mutua, Principal Prosecution Counsel Betty Rubia, and Prosecution Counsel Biasha Khalifa.