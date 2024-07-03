Form Four Student Fatally Shot During Anti-tax Protests in Migori 

A Form Four candidate at Isebania Secondary School in Kuria West Sub-County is one of the two people who were killed during an anti-government demonstration in Migori County on Tuesday.

This increases to more than 40 people, the number of people so far killed in the protests.

Antony Macharia, aged 17 years, was shot dead during the anti-government demonstration in Isebania town, Kuria West Sub-County.

The family of the deceased said the Form Four student at Isebania Boys’ Secondary School had gone to Isebania town to buy some personal school effects when he met his death.

The deceased’s mother, Miriam Patrick, said her son, who was on half-term and was expected to return to school today, July 3, 2024, left home to buy sugar in town when he was shot dead by a police officer.

Miriam said her son was not among the people protesting against the government in Isebania town, adding that he is just a victim of circumstances.

Residents of Isebania have condemned the police over the killing of the student, urging the government to speed up the investigation process.

During Tuesday, July 2 anti-government demonstration, a middle-aged man from Rongo Sub-County was also shot dead by the police.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The data of the deceased is cumulative from June 18, 2024 to July 2, 2024.

The commission said postmortems for most of the victims are yet to be conducted.

The dead are from Nairobi (17), Nakuru (3), Laikipia (1), Narok (1), Kajiado (3), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (1), Kisumu (2), Kisii (1), Mombasa (3), Siaya (1), Kiambu (1), Migori (2) and Nandi (1).

More than 400 have been injured in relation to the protests countrywide.