Form Four student killed in fight in Kisumu

A form four student was found dead in his room in Marera village, Kisumu County, after he had been fatally hit in a fight.

The mother of the man, aged about 21 said she found him motionless in his house on Saturday after the fight had happened in Baradingo area.

Brian Ouma was a student at Sianda Secondary.

The mother rushed to pick a bodaboda rider to take her son to the hospital and by the time she came back he was dead.

It was established the deceased was involved in an altercation in the area with a man known to him and was hit in the head.

He went home and slept where he died.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Chwele, Bungoma County, one Raphael Machio, 30 died after an assault by a group of men in the name of disciplining him.

Police said the incident happened in Sikulu village when Machio started to remove iron sheets to their house.

This prompted a village elder to send the four men to discipline him. They fractured both his legs and hands and left him to death.

The body was found lying on bed on June 1 morning and moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said they are looking for the men behind the incident to face murder charges.

In Ratta, Kisumu, a 17-year-old boy died as he dug for gold in Otwero village.

This is after a wall of the gold mine caved in as he was inside a tunnel.

County officials were called and managed to retrieve the body from the tunnel and moved it to the mortuary.

Many locals venture into the tunnels for gold to make a living.

Authorities have been discouraging the practice, terming it unsafe.