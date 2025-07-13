Former Arsenal midfielder Cazorla signs new Oviedo deal aged 40

Former Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla has signed a one-year contract extension with newly-promoted La Liga side Real Oviedo, the Spanish club announced on Saturday.

Cazorla, who turns 41 in December, joined Oviedo in August 2023 and last season guided his boyhood club back to the top flight for the first time in 24 years.

During his 81 appearances for Spain he won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

Cazorla also lifted the FA Cup twice during his time in England. “With this renewal, Santi Cazorla, a symbol and emblem of Oviedo, proves that dreams, when pursued with the heart, come true,” the Asturian club said in a statement.

“Real Oviedo have secured the leadership of a footballer who embodies the club’s values like few others, both on and off the field,” they added.

Meanwhile, former England and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has joined sixth-tier side Dagenham & Redbridge, the non-league club announced Saturday.

Carroll, 36, joins the National League South team on a free transfer after leaving fourth-tier French club Bordeaux at the end of last season.

“It doesn’t matter the level, as long as I get on the pitch and play football that’s all that matters,” Carroll told Sky Sports.

“I had clubs ringing me up from higher leagues but it’s got to be the right fit and I’ve got to be in control of myself and what I want to do, and not go to something because it’s higher up or more money.

“It’s something that I know will suit me in my life and this is something that could be fantastic.”

Carroll’s signing came on the same day that Dagenham & Redbridge announced they had reached a deal to sell 100% of the club to a group of Qatari private investors.

The east London club spent nine seasons in the Football League before relegation to the National League in 2016. They were relegated again, to England’s sixth tier, last season.

“We have a project here to get them back out of non-league and get them back up the leagues, it’s a great place to be,” Carroll added.

“I think I have more excitement now than I ever have.”

Carroll began his career at Newcastle Unitedbefore becoming Liverpool’s then-record signing when joining for £35 million in January 2011.

After struggling to live up to that price tag, he moved to West Ham United in 2013 before re-joining Newcastle in 2019.

He had subsequent spells at Reading, West Bromwich Albion and Amiens.

Carroll, who scored 11 goals in 21 league games for Bordeaux last season, won the last of his nine England caps in 2012.

