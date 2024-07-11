Former Child Star Benji Gregory Passes Away

Benji Gregory, best known for his role as a child star on the beloved sitcom “Alf,” has passed away. The tragic news was confirmed by TMZ.

Gregory’s sister, Rebecca, revealed that he was found deceased in his car at a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona, on June 13.

His death certificate confirms this date, and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office has stated that the cause of death is still pending investigation.

Rebecca shared that her brother had struggled with depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder that often kept him awake for days.

Those close to Gregory believe he went to the bank to deposit residual checks on June 12, fell asleep in his car, and tragically died from vehicular heatstroke due to Arizona’s intense summer heat.

Tragically, Gregory was with his service dog, Hans, who also perished.

The Gregory family is deeply grieving their loss and appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and kind words from the public. Rebecca suggested that donations in Benji’s name would be appreciated, either to The Actors Equity Foundation or the ASPCA—causes that were important to him.

Benji Gregory rose to fame playing Brian Tanner on 101 episodes of “Alf,” which aired from 1986 to 1990. Though he had a few other acting roles, he left the entertainment industry in 2003 to enlist in the U.S. Navy. Gregory later graduated from school to become an aerographer’s mate and received an honorable medical discharge in 2005.