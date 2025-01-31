Former CJ Maraga Condemns Abductions After Mlolongo Men Found Dead

Former Chief Justice David Maraga Friday condemned the abduction and killing of the Mlolongo four in Nairobi.

The Mlolongo residents Justus Mutumwa, Martin Mwau, Steve Mbisi and Karani Muema were reportedly abducted on December 17, 2024.

The abductors were initially looking for Mbisi and first arrested Mutumwa, Mwau and Muema and forced them to reveal where Mbisi lived.

And after they caught Mbisi on December 16 the other three went missing too the following day.

The body of Mutumwa was found in Ruai on December 19 while that of Mwau was found in Mowlem area.

The body of Mutumwa was disposed to indicate he drowned.

Maraga said continued crimes are a stain to our collective conscience as a nation, and we are all duty bound to say #EnoughisEnough, #EndAbductionsNow!

“We cannot remain silent. These crimes are a profound betrayal of the future of our nation and the sanctity of the Constitution,” he said.

He called for accountability and justice for the victims and their loved ones

At the beginning of the year, I made a call for us to protect the sanctity and dignity of every Kenyan life.

He joined public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi in condemning the trend.

Muturi said the buck stops at President William Ruto.

He called for a commission of inquiry into the abductions and extrajudicial killings.

Here is Maraga’s statement.

“At the beginning of the year, I made a call for us to protect the sanctity and dignity of every Kenyan life. It has come to us that two persons known to have been abducted at Molongo have been found dead. We condole with the families of Martin Mwau and Justus Musyimi and stand with the families of those still missing. May God greatly comfort you and give you courage to push towards justice. I reiterate my deep condemnation of the continued violence against young Kenyans in the form of the abhorrent acts of killing, maiming, and abduction. These continued crimes are a stain to our collective conscience as a nation, and we are all duty bound to say #EnoughisEnough, #EndAbductionsNow! We cannot remain silent.

These crimes are a profound betrayal of the future of our nation and the sanctity of the Constitution. A leadership that abets a culture of killings and human rights violations jeopardizes its legitimacy. We cannot be lulled into complacency in the face of such assaults to our shared humanity.

Every Kenyan and particularly our youth, deserves to live in safety and security and to pursue their dreams. I stand in unity with all Kenyans of good conscience and call for the immediate release of all young people who are still being held incommunicado. I call for accountability and justice for the victims and their loved ones. Let us work together to build a society that upholds the rule of law, constitutionalism and integrity. May the Almighty comfort the bereaved and their families. God Bless Kenya.”