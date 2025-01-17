Former CS Aisha Jumwa Appointed Chairperson Of Kenya Roads Authority

Former Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Aisha Jumwa, has been appointed as the non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Roads Authority (KeNHA).

The announcement was made through a gazette notice issued by President William Ruto, who stated that her three-year term takes effect immediately.

The appointment also saw the revocation of Ahmed Kolosh Mohamed from the position.

Mohamed was appointed the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the

Kenya Maritime Authority, for three years.

Jumwa’s return to public office comes months after she was dismissed from her Cabinet role on July 11, 2024.

Her removal followed widespread Gen Z protests demanding better governance and accountability.

Before her stint as Gender CS, Jumwa had a notable political career. She served as a Member of Parliament for Malindi Constituency from 2017 to 2022 and as Kilifi County Woman Representative from 2013 to 2017. Earlier, she represented Takaungu Ward as a councillor from 1997 to 2007.

Jumwa holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Leadership and Management from the International Leadership University (ILU) and an Executive Diploma in Governance from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).