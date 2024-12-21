Former Footballer Ezekiel Otuoma Passes Away At 31

Kenya’s sports community is in mourning following the death of former footballer Ezekiel Otuoma, who succumbed to motor neurone disease after a prolonged battle with the illness.

Otuoma’s condition had left him wheelchair-bound in recent years.

His wife, Racheal Otuoma, broke the heartbreaking news on Saturday, December 21, 2024, through her TikTok account. In a moving tribute, she shared her grief and cherished memories of their time together.

“To my Husband, you left a hole in my heart that no one else can fill. The emptiness in my arms reminds me of the love we shared. Your love was a gift, and I’ll cherish it always,” she wrote. “Though it was so soon, it really broke my heart. You left on my birthday; it will never be the same again. In life, I loved you dearly, and in death, I love you still. In my heart, you hold a place that only you can fill. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn’t go alone—a part of me went with you. Meet again.”

Otuoma, a talented footballer, played for several Kenyan Premier League clubs, including AFC Leopards, Western Stima, Muhoroni Youth FC, and Ulinzi Stars. His contribution to Kenyan football has been fondly remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

Sports journalist Carol Radull paid tribute, saying, “Former AFC Leopards and Western Stima forward Ezekiel Otuoma has passed away after a long battle with illness. May he Rest In Peace.”

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa offered his condolences, stating, “May our good lord give the family peace and strength during this difficult time of mourning. Rest in eternal peace, brother.”

Sports journalist Fred Arocho also remembered Otuoma, describing him as a “gallant soldier” who fought bravely against his illness.

Lawyer Willies Evans Otieno expressed his sadness, saying, “Otuoma was a young man who still had the opportunity to utilize his talent and build a great future in our sports industry. I render my sincere condolences to Mama Rachel Otuoma and the entire family during this trial moment of grief and pain. May God rest Otuoma’s soul in eternal peace. RIP Jatugo.”