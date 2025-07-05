Former Governor Hussein Dado Appointed Chairperson Of Public Service Pension Fund

Former Tana River Governor Hussein Dado has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Public Service Superannuation Fund Board of Trustees. He will serve for a period of three years.

The appointment was announced in a gazette notice dated July 4, 2025, by National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

In the same notice, Dr. Susan Mambo was named a member of the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board, also effective July 4, 2025.

Separately, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui appointed Consolata Rop as a member of the National Standards Council for a three-year term.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has appointed former KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Munyu as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. Dr. Munyu replaces Dr. Charles Githinji, whose appointment was revoked. Dr. Githinji has now been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Kenya Biovax Institute Limited.

According to the gazette notice, the appointment of Dr. Munyu is for a three-year term starting July 4, 2025.