Former Kisii Teaching and Referral executive  to challenge his boss Simba Arati for Kisii Governorship

Former head of Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, Dr Enock Ondari officially declared his intent to contest for the Kisii County governor’s seat in the upcoming 2027 elections.

He vowed to undertake sweeping reforms aimed at transforming the revolved unit into a model of good governance, transparency, and development.

“Unity, integrity, and community-first leadership would mark my governorship, Dr Ondari,” a career gynecologist stated during his first media interview Saturday in Kisii.

“Our county has the potential to thrive if resources are well-managed. I am offering myself to bring the sorely needed integrity, professionalism, and a people-centered leadership.”

He spoke lifting the lid after months of speculation.

Ondari’s quest to unseat his boss was made known during the burial of a relative in January.

Since then he had been conspicuous in pro-Fred Matiangi rallies.

Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae coaxed him into the political limelight.

Ondari, however, says he is his own man especially on the decision to run for governorship.

“I am a mature person with all the attributes needed to join politics, I am nobody’s project. I have consulted my instincts and our people who have asked me to serve them as a governor. I don’t want to disappoint them,” he said.

An experienced medic, he pledged to prioritize healthcare.

He promised to also focus on revamping agriculture, boost productivity, improve infrastructure and ensure inclusive opportunities for women and the youth.

“We are living nobody behind, we are building the county as a team, am only a cog in the main wheel,” he said.

Incidentally, Ondari also hails from Bobasi the same home base of Governor Arati.

Though spoken in a hushed tones, Ondari appears to enjoy support from Ongwae and Senator Richard Onyonka.

During a recent funeral in Nyansongo area in Bobasi, Ongwae told the residents to back Ondari’s ambition.

“I am sure he will tell you more going forward. Hopefully you shall anchor your support on the legacy he left at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital when he was the director,” Ongwae told mourners.

He said he was fit to “finish the race for governorship” citing disillusionment with the performance of the current administration under Arati.

Arati, on his part, has numerously told Dr Ondari to own up to performance failures in the Country health facility.

“KTRH was a cash cow for those who were in office until we arrived, let nobody cheat you that the hospital was performing,” stated Arati.

The announcement by Ondari comes hot in the backdrop of an arena already heating up ahead of 2027 polls.

During a recent function, Onyonka also said he was mulling challenging Arati, his protege.

Arati is currently navigating through a delicate political phase forcing him to divide his allegiance to his party boss Raila Odinga, who currently supports the William Ruto government and former Interior CS Fred Matiangi, a son of the soil.

As the 2027 general election approaches, first-term governors like Arati must brace for strong opposition.

Political strategists note that Kisii County will be one of several battlegrounds to watch closely, with seasoned politicians intensively preparing to challenge incumbents.

Dr. Ondari’s candidacy presents a new dynamic in Kisii politics.

He is a medical professional with broad grassroots backing, supported by veteran leaders, aiming to address county divisions, revitalize service delivery, and provide a fresh governance approach.

He is expected to launch county-wide consultation fora in the coming months, detailing his manifesto and gathering grassroots input.