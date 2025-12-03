Former KTN Journalist Kamau Miring’u Reported Missing

Former KTN journalist Kamau Miring’u is reported missing, his family has confirmed.

Miring’u, a resident of Syokimau, Vatican Court along Katani Road, was last seen on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Club Red Cedar Resort near Mawingo in Nyandarua County.

His vehicle was later found along the road near Aberdare Forest, close to Ndunyu Njeru, the family said.

Family members are appealing to the public for any information about his whereabouts. “Anyone who may have information on his location should report to the nearest police station,” they said.

Nyandarua County Police Commander Stella Cherono confirmed that the police are investigating the matter to determine Miring’u’s location.