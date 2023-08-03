Former Makueni MCA Charged with Threatening to Kill Successor

A former Makueni County MCA has been charged with threatening to kill his successor claiming he stole his 2022 victory.

Denis Wambua Masavu, former Kisau/Kiteta Ward MCA in Mbooni Sub-County Makueni County was on Thursday arraigned in a Nairobi Court and was charged with threatening to kill the incumbent.

Wambua is said to have threatened to kill Denis Kioko Mainga claiming he (Kioko) stole his victory in 2022 general elections and bribed a Makueni Court to rule in his favor.

According to the charge sheet, Wambua on March 11,2023 at Mbooni in Makueni County, without lawful excuse uttered words to wit his intention to kill MCA Kioko Mainga.

The former MCA is alleged to have been angered by a Court’s judgement that upheld Kioko’s Victory while slapping him (Wambua) with Ksh1 million cost to Kioko for the suit.

Wambua is alleged to have uttered “My votes were stolen, and I went to Tawa Court but later realized that there was no court in Tawa only money changes hands. I cannot surrender its either the current MCA dies, or I die. Because my votes cannot be stolen and then ordered to pay somebody one million. It’s not possible” the former MCA is alleged to have said threatening to kill Kioko Mainga.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi in Milimani Law Courts, the former MCA denied the charges and was released on Ksh500,000 bond.

The case will proceed on August 10 for pretrial.

