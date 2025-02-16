Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Former Mauritius Prime Minister arrested, says Financial Crimes Commission

    KahawaTungu EditorBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth
    Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
     Former Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has been arrested and is facing money laundering charges, the state-run Financial Crimes Commission said early on Sunday.
    Jugnauth “is under arrest”, FCC spokesperson Ibrahim Rossaye told reporters, adding that he will be detained in Moka detention centre in Moka district in central Mauritius.
    The arrest followed searches by FCC detectives of different locations, including Jugnauth’s residence, during which they found and seized 114 million Mauritius Rupees ($2.4 million), the FCC said.
    Jugnauth’s lawyer, Raouf Gulbul, told reporters early on Sunday that his client has been provisionally charged in an alleged case of money laundering. Gulbul said his client denied the charges.
    In November, Mauritius’ new Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam announced an audit of the public finances days after questioning the accuracy of some government data compiled by the previous administration.
    The country’s former central bank governor was detained last month and released on bail after he was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud.
    An Indian Ocean archipelago, Mauritius is an offshore financial centre that markets itself as a link between Africa and Asia.
    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.