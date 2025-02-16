Leaders Laud Raila After Failed AUC Contest

A section of leaders have lauded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for unsuccessfully contesting in the succession race of the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

Odinga lost the race in the exercise conducted in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Saturday February 15.

The group led by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki lauded Odinga as a statesman arguing despite his loss he is still the role model of the continent.

Kindiki took to his X account lauding Odinga’s resilience in the race, further praising President William Ruto for his solid support in lobbying for Kenya’s candidate.

“We remain a proud nation that we came so close. Today was not our day, our day will come. Thanks to all the friends of Kenya who stood with us when it mattered.”

“Our loss despite such a superior candidate with a clear agenda for the continent and after such an energetic campaign requires that we figure out what else to get right in future bids,” he said.

He added Odinga was the top most “qualified, decorated, and ideologically anchored candidate candidate” Kenya has ever fronted for a continental contest.

National Assembly Minority leader Junet Mohammed called for a rousing welcome for the former PM upon his return to Kenya.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot commended countries that voted for Odinga in the elections despite the ‘unexpected outcome’.

Suba North MP and Minority Whip at the National Assembly Millie Odhiambo added that Odinga’s performance at the race can never be disregarded.

Nairobi Woman representative Esther Passaris urged the nation to laud the opposition leader for his grit despite the loss.

“Your efforts have once again demonstrated your unwavering commitment to Pan-Africanism and the development of the continent. True leadership isn’t defined by titles—it’s driven by purpose, and yours remains unstoppable,” she wrote.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda commended Ruto for his unwavering support, urging Odinga to show his appreciation to the President by supporting his 2027 election bid.

“Good job President Ruto for standing with Raila Odinga to the last minute, he has seen the efforts and the brigade, in the spirit of a broad-based government…I urge him to back the 2027 re-election as a show of appreciation to President Ruto,” he said.

Soy MP David Kiplagat lauded the duo for raising the Kenyan flag in the contest, urging ODM leaders to now shift focus on supporting President Ruto’s political ambitions.

“To our ODM brothers and sisters let’s now put the AUC seat behind us and support our president to deliver the Kenyan dream in the remaining 7-5 years,” Kiplagat noted.

Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana added that Odinga was a befitted candidate to clinch the seat and despite his defeat, he should in return support Ruto’s presidential bid in 2027.

“Clearly he was a great candidate and Africa would have benefited immensely from his wealth of experience and knowledge. It’s my sincere hope that Baba shall reciprocate this kind gesture by supporting president Ruto’s re-election in 2027,” he noted.

Odinga won the first two rounds of voting but then went on to lose the next rounds to Djibouti candidate Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

In the first round, he garnered 20 votes against Mahamoud’s 18, while Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar bagged 10 votes.

In the second round, he secured 22 votes, Mahamoud got 19, and Randriamandrato received 7 votes as one nation abstained.

The former PM, however, came up short in the third round after receiving 20 votes, losing to Mahamoud who rose to first place with 23 votes, and further took the lead up to the 7th round.

Mahamoud maintained his lead in the fourth round, scoring 25 votes against Odinga’s 21 votes. There was one spoilt vote while one nation abstained.

Mahamoud garnered 26 votes while Raila scored 21 in the fifth as one nation abstained from the vote.

In the 6th round, Mahamoud maintained his lead garnering similar votes, while Odinga got 22 votes with one abstention.

Odinga was then dropped from the vote with Mahamoud remaining the only candidate in the seventh round as he secured two-thirds of the votes.

Odinga has congratulated Mamamoud and conceded defeat.