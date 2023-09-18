Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Missing, Mother Found Dead In Chicago Suburb

Former NFL player Sergio Brown is currently missing, and the lifeless body of his mother, Myrtle Brown, was discovered near a creek in a Chicago suburb on Saturday.

The Maywood Police Department reported that Sergio and Myrtle Brown’s family raised the alarm when they were unable to locate or contact either of them.

According to a news release from the Maywood Police Department, officers initiated a missing person report upon receiving the family’s distress call and immediately launched efforts to locate the missing individuals.

During their search across a broad area, authorities tragically found Myrtle’s unresponsive body near a creek behind her residence.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an examination and determined that Myrtle Brown, aged 73, had succumbed to multiple injuries related to an assault.

Her death was officially ruled a homicide, according to records obtained by CNN affiliate WBBM.

Also Read: NBA Fines James Harden $100,000 Over Controversial Comments On 76ers President

Sergio Brown, aged 35, had a noteworthy career in the NFL, beginning with his time at Notre Dame and subsequently signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010.

Over seven seasons, he played for several NFL teams, including the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills.

The investigation into these tragic events is ongoing, and the Maywood police have requested anyone with information to come forward and contact an anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.

As details continue to emerge, the community and family are grappling with the shock of these distressing circumstances. Carlos Cortez, a neighbor of Myrtle Brown, expressed his deep sorrow, describing Myrtle as an “outstanding woman.”

He conveyed his hope that she has found peace with God, emphasizing that such a tragedy was unimaginable to those who knew her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...