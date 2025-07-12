Former PS Noor Ismail Appointed Chairperson Of Pest Control Products Board

Former Principal Secretary Ali Noor Ismail has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pest Control Products Board.

The appointment was announced by President William Ruto through a gazette notice dated July 11, 2025. According to the notice, Ismail will serve a three-year term starting from the date of the appointment.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (2) (a) of the Pest Control Products Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Ali Noor Ismail to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pest Control Products Board for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 11th July, 2025,” the notice stated.

Ismail previously served as the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Cooperatives. He also briefly held the position of Environment and Forestry PS between 2018 and 2019 before returning to the Cooperatives docket.

His appointment follows recent reports that he had been spotted at State House.