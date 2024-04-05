fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Former Riruta MCA Samuel Njoroge, Two Others Found Guilty of Killing Ex-Wife Njambi

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    former riruta mca, lucy njambi, samuel njoroge
    Former Riruta MCA Samuel Njoroge (far right) and two other murder suspects at the Kiambu Law Courts.[COURTESY]

    Former Riruta Ward MCA Samuel Njoroge and two others; his girlfriend Joyce Njambi and one Wilson Mungai, have been found guilty of the murder of Lucy Njambi.

    Njambi was kidnapped, raped, and doused in acid in 2018.

    Justice Joel Ngugi on Friday said that the evidence provided by the prosecution implicated the trio in the murder most gruesome.

    The court found that the former legislator contracted people who abducted Njambi from her home in Thindigua and tortured her.

    The court has in the past heard that the deceased who passed away while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital, was sexually assaulted and forced to take sulphuric acid.

    Njoroge’s accomplices are said to have left Njambi to die in a coffee plantation where a passerby found her.

    The court heard that Njoroge and Njambi had been married since 2012 until late 2017 when they separated.

    The three had denied the murder charges against them.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure Of Haile Selassie Avenue

    Former Riruta MCA Samuel Njoroge, Two Others Found Guilty of Killing Ex-Wife Njambi

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X