Former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno Dies at 80

Former Rongo Member of Parliament Dalmas Otieno has died at the age of 80.

Otieno, who also served as Minister of State for Public Service, passed away on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at his home in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, where he had been receiving treatment.

His family confirmed the news.

Reports indicate that he died after suffering from low blood sugar.

Born on April 19, 1945, Otieno was first elected as Rongo MP in 1988 and went on to hold several senior government positions. He served as Minister for Industrialisation (1988–1991), Minister of Labour and Human Resource Development (1991), and Minister of Transport (1991–1996).

Otieno was widely respected for his leadership and played a key role in shaping Kenya’s development agenda, especially during the Mwai Kibaki era.