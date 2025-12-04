Former ‘Tahidi High’ Actor Bilal Wanjau Dies

Former Tahidi High and Njoro wa Uba actor Bilal Wanjau has died.

Actress Sandra Dacha announced the news on Thursday morning, December 4, saying Wanjau passed away due to complications related to diabetes.

“It is with profound sorrow that I announce the untimely passing on of my colleague Bilal Wanjau this early morning due to diabetes complications,” read part of her statement.

Dacha described him as a gifted and outstanding actor whose contribution to the film industry will be remembered for years. She added that his burial will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025, at his rural home in Machakos.

“Kindly keep the family in your prayers,” she said. “May God rest his soul in eternal peace.”

Wanjau was widely known for his humorous and memorable roles, especially on Tahidi High, a show that shaped the childhoods of many viewers across Kenya. After leaving the programme as it introduced new faces, he went on to feature in several productions including Lies That Bind, Pepeta, and the hit comedy Jela 5 Star.

He also built a strong reputation in film and theatre, earning admiration from fans who considered him one of the most relatable actors on screen.

In 2017, Wanjau won a Kalasha Award for Best Performance in a Comedy for his role in Jela 5 Star. His talent also reached international audiences when he appeared in the adult-themed drama 4Play.