Former Tanzanian PM Edward Lowassa is Dead

Former Tanzanian Prime Minister Edward Lowassa has died.

Lowassa died while receiving treatment at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute in Dar es Salaam.

The announcement was made by Tanzania’s Vice President Dr Philip Mpango via the national television, TBC.

The departed served as Tanzania’s Prime Minister between 2005 to 2008 under President Jakaya Kikwete.

He was the first Prime Minister to have pushed into vacating office.

In 2015, Lowassa unsuccessfully sought to become Tanzania’s president.

He lost to the late John Mahufuli of CCM.

Born on August 24, 1953, Lowassa was the fourth child of herdsman Ngoyai Lowassa who worked part-time for the colonial government.

He has a long-running history in both parliamentary and government affairs.

Lowassa previously served as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office during President Ali Hassan Mwinyi’s second term.

In 1997, he was appointed Minister for State in the Vice President’s Office for Environment and Poverty.

In 2000, he was appointed Minister of Water and Livestock Development and in 2005 backed Kikwete for the presidency after failing to clinch CMM’s nomination in the 1995 elections.