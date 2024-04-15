Four Arrested for Lynching Dumb Man who Tried to Steal Car in Kisumu

Four suspects were arrested after they beat up a dumb man who allegedly tried to steal a vehicle from a parking yard in Usodho area, Kondele, Kisumu County.

Police term mob lynching criminal and want suspects arrested to be surrendered to authorities for processing. A man believed to be dumb had allegedly a parking yard at a home and tried to reverse a Nissan matatu whose engine was running.

The driver screamed for help and scared the said dumb man as bodaboda riders joined in his hunt.

The man was arrested few meters away by bodaboda riders who dragged him back to the scene where they were informed what had happened.

Witnesses said the dumb man could not express himself on the accusations and was beaten up by the group and died minutes later.

Police visited the scene and found the body lying in a pool of blood before moving it to the mortuary. It was then the four suspects were arrested. Police said they will face murder charges.

Police said they are looking for more suspects in the incident. Police usually discourage mob lynching.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise in many parts of the country at an alarming rate.