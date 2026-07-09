Four arrested over fake NIS recruitment scam that defrauded job seeker of Sh600,000

Four suspects have been arrested in Nairobi over an alleged employment fraud scheme in which unsuspecting job seekers were promised recruitment into the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in exchange for money.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from DCI Central Nairobi arrested the four following investigations into a complaint lodged by a victim who allegedly lost Sh600,000.

According to the DCI, the victim was lured into believing the suspects could secure her employment with the NIS. To make the scheme appear genuine, the suspects allegedly issued her with a fake NIS calling letter claiming she had been successfully recruited.

Acting on intelligence, detectives tracked down and arrested the four suspects identified as Patrick Kibor, Moses Tarus Kibor, Humphrey Ngeiywo Kutuli and Abraham Kimeli.

During the operation, detectives recovered several documents believed to be linked to the fraudulent recruitment scheme. The documents have been forwarded for forensic examination to establish their authenticity and determine the full extent of the syndicate’s operations.

The four suspects remain in police custody and are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The DCI cautioned members of the public against falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes, noting that employment into government institutions follows established procedures and does not require applicants to pay any money.

“Members of the public are reminded that recruitment into government agencies follows established procedures and does not require payment at any stage. Anyone asked to part with money in exchange for employment should treat it as a scam and report the matter immediately,” the DCI said.