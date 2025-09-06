Four Arrested Over Kangema Kidnappings

Detectives have arrested four suspects believed to be behind a series of kidnappings in Kangema Sub-County.

The suspects — John Thuo Maina, Rose Wangari Kinyua, Peter Gathiru Kinuthia, and Nancy Wamaitha Njoki — were nabbed in Kiriaini during a raid as they planned their next move.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), their arrest follows an earlier case in which the gang kidnapped a woman and forced her to withdraw Sh585,000 from her bank account to secure her release.

Acting on intelligence, detectives from Kangema pounced on the suspects, seizing a Toyota Corolla believed to have been used in multiple criminal activities. The vehicle has been detained as evidence.

“The suspects are now in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment,” DCI said in a statement.

Police added that investigations are still ongoing to track down more accomplices linked to the gang.