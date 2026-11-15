Four Arrested, Stolen Phones Recovered During Maseno University Graduation

Police have arrested four suspects and recovered 15 mobile phones believed to have been stolen during Maseno University’s graduation ceremony at Siriba Campus.

The arrests were made on Friday, November 13, 2026, by officers attached to Maseno Police Station following intelligence reports about a group of suspicious individuals operating within the university grounds.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said officers acted on the information and intercepted the four suspects before conducting a search that led to the recovery of 15 assorted mobile phones.

The suspects were taken to Maseno Police Station, where they were placed in custody pending processing and arraignment in court.

Police said the recovered phones had been secured at the station as exhibits.

“The National Police Service remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Kenyans, residents and visitors, and urges members of the public to continue volunteering information to aid in crime prevention,” police said.